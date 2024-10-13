October 12, 2024_ China has seen a significant increase in ship production, with over 70% of global orders for green ships coming from the country. In addition, the government has introduced new measures to protect farmland and launched the reuse technology test satellite, Pratica XIX. Starting from October 11, the national railways have implemented a new plan for freight transportation, improving logistics efficiency. These initiatives aim to stimulate economic development and ensure sustainable growth, as reported by huanqiu.com. China continues to invest in innovation and sustainability, positioning itself as a leader in shipbuilding and natural resource management.