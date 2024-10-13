Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Shipbuilding Industry Development and New Initiatives for Economy

October 12, 2024_ China has seen a significant increase in ship production, with over 70% of global orders for green ships coming from the country....

China: Shipbuilding Industry Development and New Initiatives for Economy
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ China has seen a significant increase in ship production, with over 70% of global orders for green ships coming from the country. In addition, the government has introduced new measures to protect farmland and launched the reuse technology test satellite, Pratica XIX. Starting from October 11, the national railways have implemented a new plan for freight transportation, improving logistics efficiency. These initiatives aim to stimulate economic development and ensure sustainable growth, as reported by huanqiu.com. China continues to invest in innovation and sustainability, positioning itself as a leader in shipbuilding and natural resource management.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
positioning itself as sustainable growth Cina campo da golf
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza