Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Shiseido and Max Mara sign agreement for luxury perfumes

July 16, 2024_ Shiseido announced a long-term collaboration with Italian fashion brand Max Mara for the development, production and distribution of...

China: Shiseido and Max Mara sign agreement for luxury perfumes
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 16, 2024_ Shiseido announced a long-term collaboration with Italian fashion brand Max Mara for the development, production and distribution of perfumes. This exclusive agreement aims to capitalize on the growing global demand for luxury fragrances, with Shiseido seeing the European market as a growth driver. Coty also obtained licenses for Marni beauty products and Etro perfumes, while L'Oréal signed an agreement with Miu Miu to launch high-end cosmetics. According to yicai.com, the luxury beauty sector is becoming increasingly competitive, with large groups investing in strategic collaborations. Italy continues to play a key role in the global beauty and luxury market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Shiseido seeing griffe consenso bauletto
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza