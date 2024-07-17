China: Shiseido and Max Mara sign agreement for luxury perfumes

July 16, 2024_ Shiseido announced a long-term collaboration with Italian fashion brand Max Mara for the development, production and distribution of perfumes. This exclusive agreement aims to capitalize on the growing global demand for luxury fragrances, with Shiseido seeing the European market as a growth driver. Coty also obtained licenses for Marni beauty products and Etro perfumes, while L'Oréal signed an agreement with Miu Miu to launch high-end cosmetics. According to yicai.com, the luxury beauty sector is becoming increasingly competitive, with large groups investing in strategic collaborations. Italy continues to play a key role in the global beauty and luxury market.