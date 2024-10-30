October 30, 2024_ Dongying City has signed major agreements for the development of projects involving Italian brands, including an outlet dedicated to Gucci, Prada and Dior. The outlet project, with an investment of about 6 billion yuan, aims to create a high-fashion and entertainment area, integrating culture and commerce. In addition, projects for a health and rehabilitation center and a regenerative medicine research center have been launched, with a total investment exceeding 11 billion yuan. These initiatives represent a significant step for economic cooperation between China and Italy, as reported by dongying.dzwww.com. The projects not only strengthen trade ties, but also promote the image of Italian culture in China.