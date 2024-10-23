China: Singles Day Shopping Festival Sales Boom

October 23, 2024_ The Singles Day Shopping Festival has seen a significant increase in sales during its opening, with high-end electronics and livestreaming sessions being particularly popular. The event, the largest online shopping event in China, is expected to further stimulate consumer demand and support the economic recovery. Data from Tmall, Alibaba's e-commerce platform, shows that 174 brands have exceeded 100 million yuan in sales in the first four hours. In addition, more than 12,000 brands have seen sales increase of more than 100% year-on-year, while nearly 6,000 brands have seen sales increase of more than 500%. The news was reported by China Daily. Singles Day, also known as 11-11, is an annual event held on November 11 and represents a major business opportunity for Chinese retailers.