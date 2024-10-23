Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Singles Day Shopping Festival Sales Boom

October 23, 2024_ The Singles Day Shopping Festival has seen a significant increase in sales during its opening, with high-end electronics and...

China: Singles Day Shopping Festival Sales Boom
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ The Singles Day Shopping Festival has seen a significant increase in sales during its opening, with high-end electronics and livestreaming sessions being particularly popular. The event, the largest online shopping event in China, is expected to further stimulate consumer demand and support the economic recovery. Data from Tmall, Alibaba's e-commerce platform, shows that 174 brands have exceeded 100 million yuan in sales in the first four hours. In addition, more than 12,000 brands have seen sales increase of more than 100% year-on-year, while nearly 6,000 brands have seen sales increase of more than 500%. The news was reported by China Daily. Singles Day, also known as 11-11, is an annual event held on November 11 and represents a major business opportunity for Chinese retailers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
shopping event in China event high end electronics Sales Boom
Vedi anche
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza