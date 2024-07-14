Cerca nel sito
 
China: Sino-Russian joint exercises in Zhanjiang

China: Sino-Russian joint exercises in Zhanjiang
14 luglio 2024
July 14, 2024_ The Russian warship Roksya docked in the port of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, to participate in joint Sino-Russian exercises. Around 20 exercises will take place in the waters and airspace around the city. The Russian ship arrived at the base earlier this week and will remain there until the end of the exercises. This is the first time since 2016 that China and Russia have conducted joint exercises in the area. The Sunday Morning Post reports it. The exercises aim to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

