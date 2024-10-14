Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Sino-Vietnam Agreement for Stability in South China Sea

October 14, 2024_ Leaders of China and Vietnam have agreed on the importance of maintaining stability in the South China Sea, which is considered...

China: Sino-Vietnam Agreement for Stability in South China Sea
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 14, 2024_ Leaders of China and Vietnam have agreed on the importance of maintaining stability in the South China Sea, which is considered crucial to regional peace and development. The understanding was reached during a meeting between the two heads of state, who stressed the need to strengthen cooperation and peacefully resolve disputes. The agreement represents a significant step towards resolving tensions in the region, where territorial claims are often a source of conflict. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. Cooperation between China and Vietnam is crucial, as both countries share economic and strategic interests in the South China Sea, an area rich in natural resources and crucial shipping lanes.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cooperation between China Cina South China Sea agreement represents
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza