October 14, 2024_ Leaders of China and Vietnam have agreed on the importance of maintaining stability in the South China Sea, which is considered crucial to regional peace and development. The understanding was reached during a meeting between the two heads of state, who stressed the need to strengthen cooperation and peacefully resolve disputes. The agreement represents a significant step towards resolving tensions in the region, where territorial claims are often a source of conflict. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. Cooperation between China and Vietnam is crucial, as both countries share economic and strategic interests in the South China Sea, an area rich in natural resources and crucial shipping lanes.