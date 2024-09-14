China: Six officers convicted of obstruction of justice in park drug case

September 14, 2024_ Six police officers have been convicted of obstructing the course of justice in a drug case involving a public park. The convictions came after it emerged that the officers had manipulated evidence and covered up for suspects involved in drug trafficking. The case has raised concerns about corruption within the police force and the need for reforms in China's justice system. The verdict is a significant step towards holding authorities accountable and tackling organized crime, the South China Morning Post reports. Chinese authorities are stepping up efforts to fight corruption and improve public trust in institutions.