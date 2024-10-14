October 14, 2024_ The sixth World Media Summit kicked off on October 13, 2024 at the Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and will end on October 17. The event, which also takes place in Beijing, has the main theme of "Artificial Intelligence and Media Transformation" and is co-organized by Xinhua News Agency and the Xinjiang Government. The summit brings together journalists and media professionals from around the world to discuss challenges and opportunities in the industry. This news was reported by english.news.cn. Xinjiang, known for its cultural and historical diversity, is an important region of China that is often at the center of international debates.