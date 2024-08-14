August 13, 2024_ Hotels in China are gaining popularity among foreign tourists due to their advanced smart technologies. The properties offer services such as automatic curtains, food delivery robots and voice control systems, greatly enhancing the guest experience. This trend has been amplified by the growing visibility on social media, where visitors share their amazing experiences. The source of this information is thepaper.cn. The growing technological innovation in the hotel industry also reflects the Chinese government's efforts to promote the digital industry and openness to international tourism.