China: Stable economic growth despite challenges

July 16, 2024_ China maintained stable economic growth in the first half of 2024, with GDP increasing 5% from the previous year to 61.68 trillion yuan (about 8.65 trillion US dollars). In the second quarter, GDP grew 4.7% year-on-year. Retail sales of consumer goods increased by 3.7%, while investment in fixed assets grew by 3.9% and industrial production by 6%. The urban unemployment rate fell to 5.1%, with per capita disposable income increasing by 5.4%. China Daily reports it. Premier Li Qiang stressed the need for sound macroeconomic policies to address internal and external challenges and support economic growth.