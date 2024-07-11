Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
China: Stable growth in consumer prices and reduction in the decline in producer prices

11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 10, 2024_ China reported stable growth in consumer prices and a significant reduction in the decline in producer prices in June, as improved consumer sentiment continued to boost domestic demand. The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.2% year-on-year, maintaining a growth trajectory for five consecutive months. Non-food prices increased by 0.8% due to higher energy and tourism prices, while food prices decreased by 2.1%, with an exception for pork which is increased by 18.1%. The producer price index (PPI) decreased by 0.8% year-on-year, marking an improvement compared to previous months. Shanghai Daily reports it. Analysts expect domestic demand to continue to improve in the second half of the year, supported by economic support policies.

