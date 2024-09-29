September 29, 2024_ China held a high-profile ceremony to bestow top state honors on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. Honorees included Huang Zongde, who was awarded the Medal of the Republic, and Zhao Zhongxian, who was recognized as the People's Scientist. The ceremony was held at the People's Grand Palace in Beijing, the capital of China, and was attended by many recipients of honorary titles. The event highlights the importance of recognizing outstanding contributions to Chinese society. This news was reported by english.news.cn. The People's Republic of China was founded in 1949 and annually celebrates its progress and achievements through commemorative events.