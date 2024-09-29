Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: State Honors Award Ceremony in Ahead of the 75th Anniversary of the People's Republic

September 29, 2024_ China held a high-profile ceremony to bestow top state honors on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of...

China: State Honors Award Ceremony in Ahead of the 75th Anniversary of the People's Republic
29 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ China held a high-profile ceremony to bestow top state honors on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. Honorees included Huang Zongde, who was awarded the Medal of the Republic, and Zhao Zhongxian, who was recognized as the People's Scientist. The ceremony was held at the People's Grand Palace in Beijing, the capital of China, and was attended by many recipients of honorary titles. The event highlights the importance of recognizing outstanding contributions to Chinese society. This news was reported by english.news.cn. The People's Republic of China was founded in 1949 and annually celebrates its progress and achievements through commemorative events.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event highlights People's Grand Palace in Beijing Cina bestow top
Vedi anche
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza