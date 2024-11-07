Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: State Visit by President Mattarella Strengthens Bilateral Ties with Italy

November 7, 2024_ Italian President Sergio Mattarella begins a state visit to China today, underscoring the growing ties between the two countries....

China: State Visit by President Mattarella Strengthens Bilateral Ties with Italy
07 novembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 7, 2024_ Italian President Sergio Mattarella begins a state visit to China today, underscoring the growing ties between the two countries. During his six-day stay, Mattarella will visit Beijing, Hangzhou and Guangzhou, less than four months after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's trip to China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning highlighted the importance of friendly cooperation between the two ancient civilizations, which benefits from public support and promotes global stability. This visit is an opportunity to deepen pragmatic cooperation, despite trade tensions with the European Union, epaper.chinadaily.com.cn reported. China and Italy, both major global economies, continue to work together to strengthen their relations and address common challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
and Italy Cina Italia work together to
Vedi anche
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza