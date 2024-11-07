China: State Visit by President Mattarella Strengthens Bilateral Ties with Italy

November 7, 2024_ Italian President Sergio Mattarella begins a state visit to China today, underscoring the growing ties between the two countries. During his six-day stay, Mattarella will visit Beijing, Hangzhou and Guangzhou, less than four months after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's trip to China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning highlighted the importance of friendly cooperation between the two ancient civilizations, which benefits from public support and promotes global stability. This visit is an opportunity to deepen pragmatic cooperation, despite trade tensions with the European Union, epaper.chinadaily.com.cn reported. China and Italy, both major global economies, continue to work together to strengthen their relations and address common challenges.