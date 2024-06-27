Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
China: Stellantis and Jingjin Electric present the new propulsion system for Maserati Grecale EV

China: Stellantis and Jingjin Electric present the new propulsion system for Maserati Grecale EV
27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
June 25, 2024_ At the CTI Symposium US 2024 in Detroit, Stellantis and Jingjin Electric presented an innovative electric propulsion system for the Maserati Grecale EV and the RAM ProMaster EV. The system, produced at Jingjin Electric's plant in Michigan, offers high performance, efficiency and safety. The Maserati Grecale EV, the Italian brand's first electric SUV, uses this system on both the front and rear axles. The RAM ProMaster EV, awarded Green Car of the Year 2024 in the United States, is also equipped with the same system. Cainew.cn reports it. This development marks a significant step for Jingjin Electric into the global automotive electrification market, consolidating its leading position in the industry.

in Evidenza