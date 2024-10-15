China: Stellantis and Leapmotor collaborate on electromobility in Italy

October 14, 2024_ Stellantis, the Italian-French automotive giant, has announced a strategic partnership with Leapmotor, an innovative Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, to accelerate the development of electric technologies. The joint venture, whose headquarters were inaugurated in Milan, represents a significant step for Stellantis, which has invested 1.5 billion euros for a 20% stake in Leapmotor. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, underlined the importance of this collaboration to make electric mobility accessible and innovative. The news was reported by china.org.cn, highlighting the growing bond between Italy and China in the electromobility sector. Stellantis plans to invest over 50 billion euros in the next ten years for electrification, demonstrating its commitment to a sustainable future.