Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:29
China: Stellantis and Leapmotor collaborate on electromobility in Italy
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
October 14, 2024_ Stellantis, the Italian-French automotive giant, has announced a strategic partnership with Leapmotor, an innovative Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, to accelerate the development of electric technologies. The joint venture, whose headquarters were inaugurated in Milan, represents a significant step for Stellantis, which has invested 1.5 billion euros for a 20% stake in Leapmotor. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, underlined the importance of this collaboration to make electric mobility accessible and innovative. The news was reported by china.org.cn, highlighting the growing bond between Italy and China in the electromobility sector. Stellantis plans to invest over 50 billion euros in the next ten years for electrification, demonstrating its commitment to a sustainable future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Stellantis and Leapmotor and China Italian French automotive giant bond between Italy
