Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
China: Stock market recovery supported by new economic measures

08 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 8, 2024_ China's stock market has shown signs of recovery thanks to stronger-than-expected stimulative policies, attracting the attention of increasingly confident investors. The Shanghai Stock Exchange announced an extension of trading time to facilitate transactions, in response to the increase in retail investors. Experts expect investor confidence to continue to grow, supported by an increase in fiscal measures and the recovery of domestic demand. The news is reported by China Daily, which highlights how recent policies have already led to a significant increase in market indices. Chinese authorities, including the National Development and Reform Commission, are working to implement further support measures to optimize the country's economic growth.

