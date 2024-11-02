Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Strengthening financial ties with the United States

November 2, 2024_ A senior Chinese official said that China and the United States should maintain and strengthen their financial ties, highlighting...

China: Strengthening financial ties with the United States
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 2, 2024_ A senior Chinese official said that China and the United States should maintain and strengthen their financial ties, highlighting the two countries' complementarity in the sector. The remarks were made during a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington, where trade, investment and financial cooperation were discussed. This meeting takes place against the backdrop of trade tensions, as both countries seek to stabilize their economic relations, China Daily reported. China, one of the world's leading economies, and the United States, the world's largest market, have a complex and interconnected economic interaction that affects multiple sectors internationally.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
US Treasury Secretary official said that China Stati Uniti d'America Cina
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza