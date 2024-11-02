China: Strengthening financial ties with the United States

November 2, 2024_ A senior Chinese official said that China and the United States should maintain and strengthen their financial ties, highlighting the two countries' complementarity in the sector. The remarks were made during a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington, where trade, investment and financial cooperation were discussed. This meeting takes place against the backdrop of trade tensions, as both countries seek to stabilize their economic relations, China Daily reported. China, one of the world's leading economies, and the United States, the world's largest market, have a complex and interconnected economic interaction that affects multiple sectors internationally.