Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
China: Strengthening supervision of Party and state leaders

05 August 2024_ China is improving the supervision of leaders of Party and State departments to ensure that their powers are exercised in compliance...

Redazione Adnkronos
05 August 2024_ China is improving the supervision of leaders of Party and State departments to ensure that their powers are exercised in compliance with regulations, thereby promoting national development and people's well-being. Recent regulations adopted by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in July highlight the need for tighter oversight and accountability mechanisms for leaders. Furthermore, the Supreme Attorney General announced that nearly 10,000 officials were prosecuted for violations of regulations, with a high percentage accused of abuse of power. Regulation also requires regular assessment of leaders' political and ethical conduct, highlighting the importance of accountability. The news is reported by China Daily. These measures aim to ensure more transparent and accountable governance in a context of growing attention to the fight against corruption in China.

