20 July 2024_ China is emerging as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, with a notable increase in the number of foreign visitors. In the first half of 2024, the country recorded 14.63 million foreign entries, an increase of 152.7% compared to the previous year. Visa-free policies for 54 countries and improved tourism infrastructure, such as the foreigner service center at Shanghai Pudong Airport, have contributed to this boom. Foreign visitors are attracted not only by the natural and cultural beauty, but also by the technological innovations and modernity of Chinese cities. News.cctv.com reports it. The growing attractiveness of China is also demonstrated by the increase in foreign investments and the presence of numerous international cultural and commercial events.