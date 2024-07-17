Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Structural reforms for technological innovation and industrial development

July 17, 2024_ Structural reforms to stimulate technological innovation and promote industrial upgrading will be among the top priorities of Chinese...

China: Structural reforms for technological innovation and industrial development
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 17, 2024_ Structural reforms to stimulate technological innovation and promote industrial upgrading will be among the top priorities of Chinese policymakers in the next five years. China's industry will adopt deeper reforms and further opening-up measures to revitalize economic recovery and address economic difficulties. With new policies, the nation will see new drivers of growth and challenges arising from a more complex external environment. President Xi Jinping highlighted key economic priorities in a speech at the opening of the 13th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, being held in Beijing from Monday to Thursday. China Daily reports it. The event aims to outline strategies for China's future economic development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it be upgrading upgrading will
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza