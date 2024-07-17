China: Structural reforms for technological innovation and industrial development

July 17, 2024_ Structural reforms to stimulate technological innovation and promote industrial upgrading will be among the top priorities of Chinese policymakers in the next five years. China's industry will adopt deeper reforms and further opening-up measures to revitalize economic recovery and address economic difficulties. With new policies, the nation will see new drivers of growth and challenges arising from a more complex external environment. President Xi Jinping highlighted key economic priorities in a speech at the opening of the 13th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, being held in Beijing from Monday to Thursday. China Daily reports it. The event aims to outline strategies for China's future economic development.