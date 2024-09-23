Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
China: Subdued Expands Presence with New Stores in Shanghai and Beyond

September 20, 2024_ Italian youth fashion brand Subdued has opened its first Asian store in Shanghai, marking a major expansion into the Chinese...

23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 20, 2024_ Italian youth fashion brand Subdued has opened its first Asian store in Shanghai, marking a major expansion into the Chinese market. With a focus on young people aged 14 to 20, Subdued offers a range of casual wear, similar to Brandy Melville, but with a differentiation in price and size. The company, which currently has 130 stores worldwide, plans to open more stores in China, including flagship stores in Chengdu and Beijing by the end of the year. This expansion is supported by an investment from Italian group Exor, aimed at boosting the brand's growth in Asia. The news is reported by tnc.com.cn. Subdued, with a turnover of around 1.2 billion euros in 2023, aims to reach a total of 70 stores by 2028.

