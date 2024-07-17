Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
China: Subsidies to encourage the use of the new runway at Hong Kong airport

July 17, 2024_ The Hong Kong Airport Authority has offered subsidies totaling HK$7 million to airlines to encourage use of the new runway, which will...

17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
July 17, 2024_ The Hong Kong Airport Authority has offered subsidies totaling HK$7 million to airlines to encourage use of the new runway, which will open next year. The subsidies are part of a package of measures to increase the number of flights and passengers as the aviation industry recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Airlines that increase flights to and from Hong Kong, or resume services suspended during the pandemic, will be eligible for the subsidies. The subsidies will be available for flights to and from 10 destinations, including Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore and Bangkok. The South China Morning Post reports it. The initiative aims to support the recovery of the aviation industry, hard hit by the pandemic, and to make the new runway operational, which will be able to handle up to 30 million passengers per year.

in Evidenza