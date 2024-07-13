China: Success for the dragon boat 'Marco Polo Cup' in Rome

12 July 2024_ The first edition of the dragon boat 'Marco Polo Cup' in Rome ended successfully, with the Wenzhou teams taking first and second place. The event, organized by the Association of Chinese Youth in Italy, saw the participation of numerous athletes and strengthened cultural ties between Italy and China. Zeng Bufeng, honorary life president of the association, was the promoter of the introduction of this Chinese tradition in Italy. As reported by 52hrtt.com, the initiative contributed to spreading Chinese culture and promoting cooperation between the two countries. The event also highlighted the importance of the Chinese community in Italy and their role in promoting cultural exchange.