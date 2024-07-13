Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Success for the dragon boat 'Marco Polo Cup' in Rome

12 July 2024_ The first edition of the dragon boat 'Marco Polo Cup' in Rome ended successfully, with the Wenzhou teams taking first and second place....

China: Success for the dragon boat 'Marco Polo Cup' in Rome
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

12 July 2024_ The first edition of the dragon boat 'Marco Polo Cup' in Rome ended successfully, with the Wenzhou teams taking first and second place. The event, organized by the Association of Chinese Youth in Italy, saw the participation of numerous athletes and strengthened cultural ties between Italy and China. Zeng Bufeng, honorary life president of the association, was the promoter of the introduction of this Chinese tradition in Italy. As reported by 52hrtt.com, the initiative contributed to spreading Chinese culture and promoting cooperation between the two countries. The event also highlighted the importance of the Chinese community in Italy and their role in promoting cultural exchange.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
strengthened cultural ties between Italy Italia dragon boat Wenzhou teams
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza