Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
China: Success of Yangmei cultivation in Italy thanks to the efforts of overseas Chinese
July 14, 2024_ Italians of Chinese origin have finally achieved success in cultivating the Yangmei fruit in Italy. Chen Chaoxia, a Chinese man from Wenzhou living in La Spezia, was the first to succeed in the feat, with production reaching over 2000 kg this year. Most of the harvest was sold in Chinese supermarkets in Florence, while a portion was shared among friends. Wu Changda, another Chinese from Wenzhou living in Turin, has also achieved excellent results in the cultivation of Yangmei, with significant production. xinouzhou.com reports it. The news highlights the importance of the Chinese community in Italy and their contribution to local agriculture.

