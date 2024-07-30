China: Summer Camp for Italian students in Hangzhou promotes cultural exchanges

29 July 2024_ A Chinese Summer Camp for Italian university students, entitled "Becoming Marco Polo in the New Era", took place at Zhejiang University of Communication in Hangzhou. Ten students from the Chinese Department of Milan participated in the event, where they had the opportunity to learn the Chinese language and immerse themselves in traditional Chinese culture, practicing calligraphy, Wushu and tea ceremonies. The initiative aims to strengthen cultural exchanges between China and Italy, promoting friendship between young people from the two countries. The Italian students praised the kindness of the Chinese teachers, underlining the importance of such experiences. The news is reported by en.hangzhou.com.cn. This event represents a significant step towards greater cultural understanding and collaboration between the two nations.