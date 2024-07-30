Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Summer Camp for Italian students in Hangzhou promotes cultural exchanges

29 July 2024_ A Chinese Summer Camp for Italian university students, entitled "Becoming Marco Polo in the New Era", took place at Zhejiang University...

China: Summer Camp for Italian students in Hangzhou promotes cultural exchanges
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

29 July 2024_ A Chinese Summer Camp for Italian university students, entitled "Becoming Marco Polo in the New Era", took place at Zhejiang University of Communication in Hangzhou. Ten students from the Chinese Department of Milan participated in the event, where they had the opportunity to learn the Chinese language and immerse themselves in traditional Chinese culture, practicing calligraphy, Wushu and tea ceremonies. The initiative aims to strengthen cultural exchanges between China and Italy, promoting friendship between young people from the two countries. The Italian students praised the kindness of the Chinese teachers, underlining the importance of such experiences. The news is reported by en.hangzhou.com.cn. This event represents a significant step towards greater cultural understanding and collaboration between the two nations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
collaboration between event represents took place at Zhejiang University of Communication Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza