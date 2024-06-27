Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
China: Summer Davos Forum 2024 kicks off in Dalian

27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
June 25, 2024_ The Summer Davos Forum 2024 opened its doors in Dalian, marking the eighth collaboration with the city after five years. The event, which takes place at the Dalian International Conference Center, brings together approximately 1,600 guests from nearly 80 countries and regions to discuss new drivers and pathways for global economic growth. Among the participants, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, highlighted China's leadership role in the G20 climate agenda. Busi Mabuza, President of the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, praised China's commitment to renewable energy and the market economy. 21jingji.com reports it. The forum includes over 200 sub-forums to explore the new frontiers of economic growth.

