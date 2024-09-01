China: Summer tourism boom with increased bookings and new travel trends

September 01, 2024_ China's summer tourism market has seen a significant increase in bookings and travelers, according to multiple reports from online travel platforms. The data shows that bookings for domestic travel and deep-dive travel experiences have increased significantly, with hotel bookings up 30% and car rentals up over 60%. In addition, lesser-known destinations are becoming more popular, with hotel bookings in tier-four and tier-five cities up 113%. The source of this information is thepaper.cn. Summer tourism has also seen a strong interest in unique experiences, such as desert hotel stays, which has led to the emergence of new professions related to this sector.