Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Summer tourism boom with increased bookings and new travel trends

September 01, 2024_ China's summer tourism market has seen a significant increase in bookings and travelers, according to multiple reports from...

China: Summer tourism boom with increased bookings and new travel trends
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 01, 2024_ China's summer tourism market has seen a significant increase in bookings and travelers, according to multiple reports from online travel platforms. The data shows that bookings for domestic travel and deep-dive travel experiences have increased significantly, with hotel bookings up 30% and car rentals up over 60%. In addition, lesser-known destinations are becoming more popular, with hotel bookings in tier-four and tier-five cities up 113%. The source of this information is thepaper.cn. Summer tourism has also seen a strong interest in unique experiences, such as desert hotel stays, which has led to the emergence of new professions related to this sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
albergo hotel hotel stays with hotel bookings
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza