China: Summer tourism to Italy and other European countries is growing

June 27, 2024_ With the start of the summer holidays, tourism in China has seen significant growth, both nationally and internationally. According to a report from Ctrip, bookings for travel to Europe, including Italy, increased by 80% compared to the previous year. Italy, together with France and Germany, has seen a 150% increase in bookings from Chinese tourists thanks to the possibility of visa-free entry. The Chinese cities of Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou are among the most popular destinations for international tourists. The website 100ec.cn reports it. This trend is also fueled by sporting events such as the Paris Olympics and the European Football Championship, which have stimulated interest in traveling to Europe.