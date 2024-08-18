August 18, 2024_ Discussions on athlete funding in China have returned to the forefront after athlete Cheung Ka-long's victory at the Tokyo Olympics. Victor Hui, president of the Hong Kong Sports Institute, has stressed the importance of commercial sponsorships to boost the sports industry. Hui said that it is necessary to support the development of the sports sector to ensure a better future for athletes. The growing focus on athlete funding could lead to increased investment in the sector. The news was reported by the Sunday Morning Post. The Hong Kong Sports Institute is an organization that promotes sports and athlete training in Hong Kong, contributing to the growth and success of local athletes.