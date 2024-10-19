China: Surprising economic growth in third quarter

October 19, 2024_ China recorded economic growth of 4.6% in the third quarter of 2024, beating expectations and boosting confidence in achieving the annual growth target. Analysts expect government bond issuance and liquidity injections to further boost growth in the coming months. Despite the positive signs, some concern remains over consumer confidence, which continues to be weak. Chinese authorities have announced measures to support the economy, including cuts in reserve requirements for banks. The news was reported by China Daily. China's GDP growth was supported by a rise in industrial production and retail sales, as the government prepares to implement further stimulus policies to address medium-term economic challenges.