Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
China: Suspension of adoption program leaves families struggling

October 6, 2024_ China has decided to suspend its adoption program, a move that has taken many families waiting to adopt by surprise. This decision...

China: Suspension of adoption program leaves families struggling
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
October 6, 2024_ China has decided to suspend its adoption program, a move that has taken many families waiting to adopt by surprise. This decision has generated concern and confusion among prospective parents, who are now in an uncertain situation regarding the future of their adoptions. Chinese authorities have not provided detailed explanations, leaving families in a state of anxiety and frustration. The news was reported by the Sunday Morning Post, highlighting the emotional and practical repercussions of this decision. The suspension of the adoption program in China, a country known for its high number of international adoptions, could have a significant impact on families and children waiting for a new home.

