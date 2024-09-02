Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
China: Suzhou takes part in the traditional Venice Regatta Festival

September 2, 2024_ On September 1, 2024, the traditional Venice Regatta Festival was held, which saw the participation of Suzhou, a Chinese city...

China: Suzhou takes part in the traditional Venice Regatta Festival
02 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 2, 2024_ On September 1, 2024, the traditional Venice Regatta Festival was held, which saw the participation of Suzhou, a Chinese city twinned with Venice. Fifteen members of the Chinese team represented Suzhou, leading the Chinese dragon to row in the canals of the historic Italian city. This event highlighted the cultural ties between Italy and China, celebrating the art of navigation and the tradition of regattas. The event attracted the attention of tourists and locals, highlighting the importance of international cooperation. The news was reported by wenweipo.com. The Venice Regatta Festival is an annual event that celebrates the city's maritime tradition, attracting participants from all over the world.

