China: Tax evasion network discovered in Udine involving Chinese entrepreneurs

09 October 2024_ In Udine, the tax police uncovered a major tax evasion network consisting of 28 companies managed by Chinese entrepreneurs, who allegedly evaded around 2 million euros. The investigation, coordinated by the Udine prosecutor's office, began during a routine tax inspection in a large warehouse, where irregularities related to the use of false invoices emerged. The companies involved, which appeared to be active in trade, in reality operated only on paper, using 'shell companies' to reduce the tax burden. Two people have already been charged in relation to this case, as reported by xinouzhou.com. This episode highlights the challenges related to tax transparency and legality in the business context, with a particular focus on the Chinese community in Italy.