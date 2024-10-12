China: Team Uses Quantum Computer to Demonstrate Vulnerability of Military, Financial Algorithms

October 12, 2024_ A team of Chinese researchers has used a quantum computer to compromise algorithms used in the military and financial sectors, marking a major breakthrough in quantum technology. This development could have significant implications for national security and economic stability, as current cryptographic systems could become vulnerable. The researchers have demonstrated that quantum computers can surpass the capabilities of traditional computing systems, paving the way for new applications in various sectors. The news was reported by the South China Morning Post. This breakthrough highlights the importance of quantum research in China, a country that is investing heavily in this technology to maintain global competitiveness.