Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
China: The appeal of Italian fashion brands grows in the Chinese market

China: The appeal of Italian fashion brands grows in the Chinese market
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 24, 2024_ Italian fashion brands are increasingly conquering the Chinese market, thanks to the growing demand of local consumers for high-quality products and distinctive designs. Iconic brands such as Prada, Gucci, Versace and Ferragamo are expanding their presence in China, attracting attention for their innovative collections and luxury craftsmanship. These brands not only represent the excellence of Italian fashion, but also contribute to strengthening the cultural and trade ties between Italy and China. The source of this news is star.fsyule.net. The influence of Italian brands in the Chinese market is set to grow further, providing new opportunities for Chinese designers to learn and collaborate with international fashion icons.

