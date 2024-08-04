Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:05
China: The artist Wu Keyang enchants Milan with his international exhibition

August 3, 2024_ Chinese artist Wu Keyang recently concluded his second international exhibition at the Garibaldi Gallery in Milan, an important...

China: The artist Wu Keyang enchants Milan with his international exhibition
04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 3, 2024_ Chinese artist Wu Keyang recently concluded his second international exhibition at the Garibaldi Gallery in Milan, an important center for art and fashion in Italy. The exhibition attracted the attention of art experts and enthusiasts, including renowned Italian artist Massimo Mazzone, who praised the depth and spirituality of Wu's works. The exhibition highlighted the union between Chinese artistic tradition and Western influences, creating a significant cultural dialogue. The news was reported by gmw.cn, underlining the importance of events that promote contemporary art and intercultural dialogue between China and Italy.

