Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
China: The beauty of Naples and its tomato conquer the Chinese media

25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
September 24, 2024_ Naples, the jewel of southern Italy, welcomed a delegation of Chinese journalists and chefs for a tour dedicated to the famous San Marzano tomato, known as 'red gold'. The event, organized by the Italian Vegetable Preservers Association (ANICAV), allowed participants to explore the local food culture and tomato cultivation techniques, made unique by the volcanic soil of Vesuvius. During the tour, visitors were able to taste Neapolitan cuisine, famous for its pizza and tomato-based dishes, appreciating the quality of local products. The news was reported by china.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian gastronomy in China. This event underlines the importance of cultural cooperation between Italy and China, promoting the authenticity of Italian flavors.

