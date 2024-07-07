Cerca nel sito
 
China: The beauty of Rome enchants Chinese visitors
Redazione Adnkronos
7 July 2024_ An article published on ycwb.com celebrates the beauty of Rome through the eyes of a Chinese visitor. The author describes his experience walking among the pine trees of Villa Borghese and visiting iconic monuments such as the Colosseum and the Pantheon. The article underlines the historical and cultural importance of these places, also highlighting the influence of Italian cinema, with references to films such as 'Rome, open city' and 'Bicycle Thieves'. The source of the article is ycwb.com. The author concludes by reflecting on the historical ties between Rome and China, dating back to the era of the Roman Empire and the Han dynasty.

