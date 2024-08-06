China: The country accelerates in the global race for 6G

06 August 2024_ Academic researchers and industry experts in China are stepping up efforts to gain a leading position in the global race to 6G, the next generation of wireless technology expected by 2030. China aims to gain a significant advantage through increased research and development, strengthened international cooperation and rapid commercialization of related technologies. Industry experts predict that 6G will revolutionize mobile communications and enable new applications in areas such as autonomous driving and smart cities. The Ministry of Industry and Information has outlined a roadmap for the development of 6G, which includes investment and international collaboration. The news is reported by China Daily. China, already a leader in 5G, is preparing to face future challenges to establish itself as a protagonist in the global telecommunications landscape.