Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: The country accelerates in the global race for 6G

06 August 2024_ Academic researchers and industry experts in China are stepping up efforts to gain a leading position in the global race to 6G, the...

China: The country accelerates in the global race for 6G
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ Academic researchers and industry experts in China are stepping up efforts to gain a leading position in the global race to 6G, the next generation of wireless technology expected by 2030. China aims to gain a significant advantage through increased research and development, strengthened international cooperation and rapid commercialization of related technologies. Industry experts predict that 6G will revolutionize mobile communications and enable new applications in areas such as autonomous driving and smart cities. The Ministry of Industry and Information has outlined a roadmap for the development of 6G, which includes investment and international collaboration. The news is reported by China Daily. China, already a leader in 5G, is preparing to face future challenges to establish itself as a protagonist in the global telecommunications landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cina the country accelerates smart cities investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza