Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
China: The European 'Top Tales' project concluded with a focus on Italian products

8 July 2024_ The European project 'Top Tales: a piece of Europe on your table', aimed at the United States and China markets, has ended. The project...

China: The European 'Top Tales' project concluded with a focus on Italian products
09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
8 July 2024_ The European project 'Top Tales: a piece of Europe on your table', aimed at the United States and China markets, has ended. The project promoted Italian products such as Barolo and Barbaresco DOCG wines, Fontina DOP cheese and Baraggia DOP rice. Among the main activities, participation in events such as Vinitaly in China and Fancy Food in the United States, with a notable media impact. In China, the project reached an audience of 380 million people and attracted over 5,500 fans on social media. gzw.net reports it. The initiative, supported by the European Union, also saw the creation of masterclasses and visits to mountain pastures to discover Fontina DOP.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cina European project Stati Uniti d'America at
