China: The first total PET/CT system inaugurated at the San Pietro Hospital in Rome

Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:05
04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ The San Pietro Hospital in Rome inaugurated the world's first total PET/CT system, uEXPLORER, developed by a Chinese medical equipment company. This innovative system represents a major breakthrough in diagnostic imaging, promising to significantly improve the accuracy of medical diagnoses. The collaboration between Italy and China in this sector highlights the mutual commitment in the field of health and technology. The news was reported by news.cn, underlining the importance of these innovations for the Italian healthcare system. The installation of this cutting-edge technology at San Pietro Hospital marks a significant milestone for nuclear medicine in Italy.

Tag
CT system The first CT world's first
