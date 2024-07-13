China: The largest indoor ice and snow theme park in the world opens

July 13, 2024_ The opening of the world's largest indoor ice and snow theme park in Harbin has given a boost to China's ice and snow industry. The city of Harbin, known for its annual ice sculpture festival, is now home to this new attraction that promises to attract tourists from all over the world. Additionally, Shanghai is preparing to launch its own indoor ski complex this summer, further expanding the country's winter activity offerings. These developments reflect the growing popularity of winter sports and ice-related attractions in China. Shanghai Daily reports it. The initiative aims to consolidate China's position as a leading destination for winter tourism.