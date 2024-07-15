China: The largest Olympic delegation ever presented

July 15, 2024_ China has unveiled a delegation of 716 athletes for the upcoming Paris Olympics, the largest ever sent by the country. The team, with an average age of 25, is made up of 138 male athletes and 578 female athletes, who will compete in 30 sports. The Chinese Olympic Committee urged the delegation to aim for the highest goals to inspire the nation and promote sporting spirit. China's participation in the Paris Olympics represents a significant commitment for the country in the field of international sport. China Daily reports it. The delegation aims to strengthen China's image as a global sporting power.