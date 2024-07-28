China: The president of East Timor on an official visit for the first time

27 July 2024_ The President of East Timor, José Ramos-Horta, will be on an official visit to China from 30 July 2024, at the invitation of the Chinese government. This visit marks the first time an East Timor president has made an official trip to China since the two countries established diplomatic relations 22 years ago. During his stay, President Horta will be welcomed with an official ceremony and have meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials. China and East Timor recently elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, underlining the importance of bilateral cooperation. The news was reported by 81.cn, highlighting China's commitment to strengthening ties with its neighbors in Southeast Asia.