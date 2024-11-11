China: The seventh edition of the Shanghai International Import Fair successfully concluded

November 10, 2024_ The seventh Shanghai International Import Fair concluded with great success, with an expected transaction value of 800.1 billion US dollars, up 2% from the previous year. About 3,500 exhibitors and 780 purchasing groups participated in the event, demonstrating the attractiveness of the Chinese market. Over 400 new products and technologies were introduced during the fair, highlighting China's commitment to openness and global cooperation. This news is reported by news.cn. The fair served as an important platform for international companies, promoting investment and trade in the context of increasing globalization.