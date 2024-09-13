Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: The Surprising Chinese Origin of the Lion of St. Mark in Venice

September 12, 2024_ A recent study has revealed that the famous statue of the Lion of St. Mark, the symbol of Venice, has Chinese origins dating back...

China: The Surprising Chinese Origin of the Lion of St. Mark in Venice
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ A recent study has revealed that the famous statue of the Lion of St. Mark, the symbol of Venice, has Chinese origins dating back to the 8th century during the Tang Dynasty. The discovery was presented at an academic conference in Venice, where experts analyzed the composition of the statue's bronze, confirming that the minerals come from ancient Chinese mines. This new data has sparked a heated debate on the cultural identity and global influence of Venice in the Middle Ages. The news was reported by xinouzhou.com, highlighting the historical and cultural importance of Venice as a crossroads of exchanges between East and West. The conference, organized by Ca' Foscari University, will continue until September 14, further deepening the connection between Venice and Asian civilizations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
connection between Venice Golfo di Venezia Venice as at an academic conference in Venice
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza