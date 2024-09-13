September 12, 2024_ A recent study has revealed that the famous statue of the Lion of St. Mark, the symbol of Venice, has Chinese origins dating back to the 8th century during the Tang Dynasty. The discovery was presented at an academic conference in Venice, where experts analyzed the composition of the statue's bronze, confirming that the minerals come from ancient Chinese mines. This new data has sparked a heated debate on the cultural identity and global influence of Venice in the Middle Ages. The news was reported by xinouzhou.com, highlighting the historical and cultural importance of Venice as a crossroads of exchanges between East and West. The conference, organized by Ca' Foscari University, will continue until September 14, further deepening the connection between Venice and Asian civilizations.