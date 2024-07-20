China: Third Plenary of the 20th CPC Central Committee discusses reform and modernization

20 July 2024_ The Third Plenary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held in Beijing from 15 to 18 July, focusing on reform and modernization. The meeting underlined the importance of expanding openness to promote reforms and vice versa, in a challenging economic context. He Weiwen, former economic and trade advisor at the Chinese consulates in San Francisco and New York, highlighted the need to develop new manufacturing capabilities to achieve modernization goals. The plenary also discussed the importance of improving the business environment and attracting foreign investment. 21jingji.com reports it. The meeting was seen as crucial to achieving China's long-term goals, including doubling GDP per capita by 2035.