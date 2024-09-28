China: Third Report on Relations with ASEAN

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
September 28, 2024_ The third report in a series on China-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) relations has been released, highlighting...

28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ The third report in a series on China-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) relations has been released, highlighting the strategic importance of these ties. The document analyzes the economic, political and cultural dynamics that characterize the interactions between China and the ten ASEAN member countries. Furthermore, the report highlights the opportunities for cooperation and sustainable development that can emerge from these relations. The publication of this report has been greeted with interest by experts and analysts, who see regional cooperation as a potential for stability and economic growth. The South China Morning Post reports. China, with its growing economic influence, continues to play a crucial role in the geopolitical landscape of Southeast Asia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
