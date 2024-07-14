Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
China: Three Chinese entrepreneurs accused of tax evasion and exploitation in Turin

July 13, 2024_ Three Chinese entrepreneurs have been accused of tax evasion and worker exploitation in the province of Turin, Italy. Investigations...

China: Three Chinese entrepreneurs accused of tax evasion and exploitation in Turin
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
July 13, 2024_ Three Chinese entrepreneurs have been accused of tax evasion and worker exploitation in the province of Turin, Italy. Investigations by the Guardia di Finanza revealed an evasion of 4 million euros and the employment of 28 illegal workers. The entrepreneurs operated four general merchandise stores, registered in the name of a Chinese citizen, and used fraudulent methods to avoid paying taxes. Furthermore, an illegal dormitory for workers was discovered in precarious hygienic and safety conditions. huarenjie.com reports it. The operation exposed serious violations of tax and labor regulations, attracting the attention of Italian and Chinese authorities.

