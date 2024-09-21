Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
China: TOD'S and Zhang Zetian join forces to promote social values and sustainability

September 21, 2024_ Italian luxury brand TOD'S has announced the appointment of Zhang Zetian as its new brand ambassador, a move that has sparked...

China: TOD'S and Zhang Zetian join forces to promote social values and sustainability
21 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 21, 2024_ Italian luxury brand TOD'S has announced the appointment of Zhang Zetian as its new brand ambassador, a move that has sparked great interest in the Chinese market. TOD'S, known for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, has invested millions of euros in the restoration of the Colosseum and the reconstruction of communities affected by earthquakes in Italy. The collaboration with Zhang, an influential figure in the Chinese landscape and active in charitable initiatives, reflects a synergy of values between the brand and the ambassador. The news was reported by guancha.cn, highlighting the importance of combining quality and social commitment in the current context of the luxury market. This partnership represents an opportunity to strengthen TOD'S's presence in China, a crucial market for its development.

